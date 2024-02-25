Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DONELLA, JARED JORDAN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12277, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LACKEY, CORY SUSAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT