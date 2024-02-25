Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DONELLA, JARED JORDAN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12277, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LACKEY, CORY SUSAN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law