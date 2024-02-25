Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 25th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DONELLA, JARED JORDAN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12277, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LACKEY, CORY SUSAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

