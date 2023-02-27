Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOMER, MICOL WAYNE

Age: 51 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10724, CASH, $670, Court: OTHER

PEREZ, JESSE M

Age: 38 
Address: LYMAN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-26 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10723, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

