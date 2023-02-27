Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOMER, MICOL WAYNE
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10724, CASH, $670, Court: OTHER
PEREZ, JESSE M
Age: 38
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10723, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.