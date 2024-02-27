Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, RONALD WAYNE
Age: 52
Address: BENTON, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12285, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court