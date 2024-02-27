Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, RONALD WAYNE

Age: 52 Address: BENTON, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12285, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-02-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law