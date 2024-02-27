Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KING, RONALD WAYNE

Age: 52

Address: BENTON, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12285, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

