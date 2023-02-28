Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WIRE, CRISTOPHER QUINTON

Age: 26 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Sex Offender – Residing Within 1000 Feet of School
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

