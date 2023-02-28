Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WIRE, CRISTOPHER QUINTON

Age: 26

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sex Offender – Residing Within 1000 Feet of School Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



