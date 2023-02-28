Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WIRE, CRISTOPHER QUINTON
Age: 26
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sex Offender – Residing Within 1000 Feet of School
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.