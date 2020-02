Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAIR, RAEL

Age: 40

Address: PENICUIK,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5858, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDREASEN, BROOKE CLEO

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5857, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



TOLAR, RICHARD LANCE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FERNANDEZ, JAMES A

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEKER, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-02-02

Released: 2020-02-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: