Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WAGNER, DAKOTA BLACKIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Upon Sidewalk
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENOBBIE, LINDSEY MIDGE
Age: 38
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-02-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, 4 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GIRON, HAZEL
Age: 20
Address: SIOUX CITY, IA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-02-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SUMMERS, APRIL JERION LOPEZ
Age: 35
Address: BALDWIN, NY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-02-02
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.