Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WAGNER, DAKOTA BLACKIE

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Upon Sidewalk
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KENOBBIE, LINDSEY MIDGE

Age: 38 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-02-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, 4 counts (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years, 2 counts (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime, 2 counts (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

GIRON, HAZEL

Age: 20 
Address: SIOUX CITY, IA 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-02-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SUMMERS, APRIL JERION LOPEZ

Age: 35 
Address: BALDWIN, NY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-02-02 
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

