Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WAGNER, DAKOTA BLACKIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENOBBIE, LINDSEY MIDGE

Age: 38

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, 4 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GIRON, HAZEL

Age: 20

Address: SIOUX CITY, IA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SUMMERS, APRIL JERION LOPEZ

Age: 35

Address: BALDWIN, NY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-02-02

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.