Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



QUEZADA FERNANDEZ, BRYAN RICARDO

Age: 22

Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12197, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12193, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



LEAL, JOSE ANGEL



Age: 39

Address: THREE RIVERS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SALAYANDIA- REYES, ROSENDO

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.