Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOWELL, SHAWN LEE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FELDMEIER, TOYA MARIE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BACHMAN, ROGER GLEN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PONDER, GRANT PATRICK
Age: 45
Address: CLAXTON, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3735, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3735, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
COMEAUX, KAMERON JUDE
Age: 31
Address: PORT BARRE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARTLEY, DARRYL ANTHONY
Age: 27
Address: BILOXI, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
