Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOWELL, SHAWN LEE

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FELDMEIER, TOYA MARIE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BACHMAN, ROGER GLEN

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PONDER, GRANT PATRICK

Age: 45
Address: CLAXTON, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3735, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3735, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

COMEAUX, KAMERON JUDE

Age: 31
Address: PORT BARRE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARTLEY, DARRYL ANTHONY

Age: 27
Address: BILOXI, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

