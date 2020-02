Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BUCKENDORF, MORGAN KEITH

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5861, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KOLESZAR, JONPAUL

Age: 34

Address: PENICUIK,

Booking: 2020-02-03

Released: 2020-02-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5858, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ PAEZ, JAIME

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-02-03

Released: 2020-02-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5860, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



