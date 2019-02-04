Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 4

By
News Desk
-
1
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

HALE, KASH ADAM

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3742, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3742, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

DURAN, ALONDRA

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GRAY, GARY MILTON

Age: 62
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Places Prohibited by Federal or State Law (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Federal Court

CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KALIVAS, MALIK RASHAD

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-02-03
Released: 2019-02-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Littering (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3740, CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEREZ REYES, GUILLERMO

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-02-03
Released: 2019-02-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3741, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR