Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
HALE, KASH ADAM
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3742, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3742, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
DURAN, ALONDRA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRAY, GARY MILTON
Age: 62
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Places Prohibited by Federal or State Law (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Federal Court
CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KALIVAS, MALIK RASHAD
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-02-03
Released: 2019-02-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Littering (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3740, CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ REYES, GUILLERMO
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-02-03
Released: 2019-02-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3741, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
