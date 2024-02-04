Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PORTER, CRAIG CHARLES

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12200, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.