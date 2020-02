Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CALVIN, DARREN CARSON

Age: 20

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-02-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #5868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #5868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2020-02-04

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5867, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCLAIRD, STEVAN W

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5866, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5866, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court



RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-02-04

Released: 2020-02-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5862, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5863, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



