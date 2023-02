Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LANDRY, DANE ALEXANDER

Age: 22

Address: LABADIEVILLE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #10646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10643, CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHUTLER, DAVID LEE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10645, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



DELGADO, ALEJANDRO

Age: 28

Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10642, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.