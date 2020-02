Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAHL, DERIK LEE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type:Booking Date: 2020-02-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2020-02-05

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEARLE, PRESLEY KRISTINE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



