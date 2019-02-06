Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 6

By
News Desk
-
4.6K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3760, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

DJALO, VLADMIR

Age: 33
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JOHNSON, MATTHEW DALE

Age: 30
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3757, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3755, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

SMITH, JAYTON

Age: 34
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: NWS

VANDIVEER, PAUL

Age: 30
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: NWS

NORBY, CHANCEE LYNN

Age: 28
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3754, CASH, $20000, Court: OTHER

HUTTON, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 36
Address: STANWOOD, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #3750, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PONDER, GRANT PATRICK

Age: 45
Address: CLAXTON, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3751, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3751, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3749, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3749, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR