Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3760, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DJALO, VLADMIR
Age: 33
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, MATTHEW DALE
Age: 30
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3757, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3755, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
SMITH, JAYTON
Age: 34
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
VANDIVEER, PAUL
Age: 30
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: NWS
NORBY, CHANCEE LYNN
Age: 28
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3754, CASH, $20000, Court: OTHER
HUTTON, PAUL ANTHONY
Age: 36
Address: STANWOOD, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #3750, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PONDER, GRANT PATRICK
Age: 45
Address: CLAXTON, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3751, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3751, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3749, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3749, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court
