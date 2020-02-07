Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MORTENSEN, JOHN ZACHERY
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5874, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5874, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
