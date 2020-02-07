Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORTENSEN, JOHN ZACHERY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5874, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5874, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



