Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DIAZ, ANGEL

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12205, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12204, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12203, CASH, $235, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.