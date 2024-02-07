Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DIAZ, ANGEL
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12205, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12204, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12203, CASH, $235, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.