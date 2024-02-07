Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DIAZ, ANGEL

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12205, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12204, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12203, CASH, $235, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Green River to Host Last Chance Dual

Former Poke, Tashaun Gipson Sr. To Compete in his First Superbowl

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 6th, 2024

RSPD Investigates Break-In at Grub’s

