Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



DILLINGER, DENNIS KEITH

Age: 50

Address: WORRLEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REHOR, GRANT WOOD

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles, 2 counts (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



OLLISON, EDWARD J

Age: 32

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

GOMEZ ARTEAGA, SERGIO

Age: 32

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

GARCIA, CASSANDRA L

Age: 42

Address: PINE RIDGE, SD

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

POLLEY, CARMEN MICHELLE

Age: 51

Address: BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HASTIE, MORIAH ASHLEY

Age: 38

Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-07

Arresting Agency: NWS

