Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
TROXELL, ELIZABETH
Age: 44
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.