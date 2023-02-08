Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

TROXELL, ELIZABETH

Age: 44 
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-02-07 
Scheduled Release: 2023-02-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

