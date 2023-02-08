Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TROXELL, ELIZABETH

Age: 44

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #10653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #10652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.