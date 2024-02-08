Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COPENBARGER, DANIEL RAY

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #12206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.