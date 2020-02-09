Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ECKLEY, MICHAEL SHANE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: