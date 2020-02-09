Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN

Age: 57 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ECKLEY, MICHAEL SHANE

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2020-02-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2020-02-08 
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

