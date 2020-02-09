Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ECKLEY, MICHAEL SHANE

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-02-08

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



