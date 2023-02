Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KNIGHT, JESSE LYNNE

Age: 56

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10661, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LYONS SMITH, JAQUAN TAYVION

Age: 19

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 27

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Shoplifting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10656, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10657, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BESAW, MARCHELLE LORRAIN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-08

Released: 2023-02-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10654, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAMS

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-08

Released: 2023-02-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.