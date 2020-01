Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5647, CASH, $855, Court: OTHER



BUENROSTRO, JAIME JESUS

Age: 53

Address: CHEYEENE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5644, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYRGE, SHAE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5645, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5645, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5645, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENBERTHY, LAURA KAY

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5643, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Crossing Property) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5643, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



MENDEZ RAMOS, ERIK

Age: 20

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Minors in Bar/Liquor Store Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BAUTISTA, PORFIRIO

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Minors in Bar/Liquor Store Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CASSIDY ANDERSON, DENISE ALYSON

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5642, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNIGAN, DNIEL EARL

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-12-31

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



OLSON, STORMY DONN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-31

Released: 2019-12-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5641, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court



