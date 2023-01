Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #10475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MOSS, MARTIN A

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILDE, SLATER ERIN

Age: 23

Address: APT D, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10478, CASH, $310, Court: GR Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10479, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



HURST, ALEXANDER THOMAS

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10470, CASH, $908, Court: RS Municipal Court



FALL, EDWARD LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GORDON, IAN RYAN

Age: 45

Address: HOMESTEAD, FL

Booking: 2022-12-31

Released: 2023-01-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10473, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10473, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court



VILLEGAS, GRACIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-12-31

Released: 2023-01-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10474, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.