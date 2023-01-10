Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-01-09

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BELL, NADINE RENEE

Age: 41

Address: COLORADO SPRNG, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Promise to Appear Status: PENDING, Bond: #10508, CASH, $390, Court: OTHER



