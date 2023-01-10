Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-01-09 
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BELL, NADINE RENEE

Age: 41 
Address: COLORADO SPRNG, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Promise to Appear
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10508, CASH, $390, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

