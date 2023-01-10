Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-01-09
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BELL, NADINE RENEE
Age: 41
Address: COLORADO SPRNG, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Promise to Appear
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10508, CASH, $390, Court: OTHER
