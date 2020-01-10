Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOND, KALEB SCOTT

Age: 29 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5704, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

GARCIA-LEON, MARTIN

Age: 55 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

