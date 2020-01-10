Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOND, KALEB SCOTT

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5704, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



GARCIA-LEON, MARTIN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



