Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOND, KALEB SCOTT
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5704, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
GARCIA-LEON, MARTIN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
