Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PORTILLO, PRESTON J

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-12
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

