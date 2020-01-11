Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 11.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SYMONDS, CAL RANDALL

Age: 34 
Address: LONGMONT, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Arresting Agency: WHP

MORGAN, JESSICA ROSE

Age: 33 
Address: GREELEY, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Arresting Agency: WHP

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5709, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

CHRISTENSEN, JAMISEN CLARK

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5708, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 58 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAROCHE, RONALD

Age: 56 
Address: BOISE, ID 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2020-01-10 
Arresting Agency: NWS

COPELAND, JASON LEE

Age: 42 
Address: GARLAND, UT
 Booking Type: NWS HOLD
 Booking Date: 2020-01-10
 Arresting Agency: NWS

TAYLOR, KANISHA ANNE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-10 
Released: 2020-01-10 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

