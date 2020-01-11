Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 11.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SYMONDS, CAL RANDALL

Age: 34

Address: LONGMONT, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

MORGAN, JESSICA ROSE

Age: 33

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5709, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHRISTENSEN, JAMISEN CLARK

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5708, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 58

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Breach of Peace (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAROCHE, RONALD

Age: 56

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: NWS

COPELAND, JASON LEE

Age: 42

Address: GARLAND, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: NWS

TAYLOR, KANISHA ANNE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-10

Released: 2020-01-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



