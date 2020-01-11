Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 11.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SYMONDS, CAL RANDALL
Age: 34
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
MORGAN, JESSICA ROSE
Age: 33
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5709, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHRISTENSEN, JAMISEN CLARK
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5708, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAROCHE, RONALD
Age: 56
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: NWS
COPELAND, JASON LEE
Age: 42
Address: GARLAND, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: NWS
TAYLOR, KANISHA ANNE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-10
Released: 2020-01-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
