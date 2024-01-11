Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

STIRDIVANT, MILES CURTIS

Age: 41

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Released: 2024-1-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court



STONE, TRAVIS JO-DEAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #12096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12097, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETTIT MEYERS, AMBER NICOLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.