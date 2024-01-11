Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

STIRDIVANT, MILES CURTIS

Age: 41
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Released: 2024-1-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

STONE, TRAVIS JO-DEAN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12097, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

PETTIT MEYERS, AMBER NICOLE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

