Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12099, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12099, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12099, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12099, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRANKS, JEREMY KENT

Age: 39

Address: COOLIN, ID

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Type: NWS HOLD

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLBERT, DUSTIN WADE

Age: 42

Address: RED OAK, OK

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CRITTON, DERRICK RINNELE

Age: 26

Address: SHREVEPORT, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.