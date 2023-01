Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BARKER, AIDAN CURTIS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More – 2nd Offense Within 1 Year Status: PENDING, Bond: #10518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 33

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10517, CASH, $25000, Court: District C



PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-01-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.