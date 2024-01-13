Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2024-01-12
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-15
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
