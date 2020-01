Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5718, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-13

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-15

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5717, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-13

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



