Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10528, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10524, CASH, $809, Court: RS Municipal Court



HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Color of Lighting Devices (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



BYERS, BREKON RAY

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.