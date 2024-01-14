Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NOYES, CHRISTIAN NELDON

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-13
Released: 2024-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12104, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, MANUEL LUCAS

Age: 42
Address: WORLAND, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-13
Released: 2024-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12103, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROSSI, KOHNER PATRICK

Age: 20
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSS, THOMAS JAMES

Age: 45
Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

