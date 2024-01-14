Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NOYES, CHRISTIAN NELDON

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12104, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, MANUEL LUCAS

Age: 42

Address: WORLAND, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12103, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROSSI, KOHNER PATRICK

Age: 20

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSS, THOMAS JAMES

Age: 45

Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



