Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GONZALEZ SANDOVAL, RICARDO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BORBAWOMACK, GARY LEE SHANE

Age: 26

Address: ATWATER, CA

Booking: 2020-01-14

Released: 2020-01-14

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHANNESSEN, LINDSEY NICHOLE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-14

Released: 2020-01-14

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5720, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5720, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO RODRIGO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-14

Released: 2020-01-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5721, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



