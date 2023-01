Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10531, CASH, $2500, Court: District Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10532, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10533, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10534, SURETY OR CASH, $2870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10534, SURETY OR CASH, $2870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10534, SURETY OR CASH, $2870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10530, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10534, SURETY OR CASH, $2870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10534, SURETY OR CASH, $2870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.