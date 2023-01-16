Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-01-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10538, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10535, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10536, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10537, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.