Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-01-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10538, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10535, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10536, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10537, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



