Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-01-15 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10538, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10535, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10536, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10537, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

