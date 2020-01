Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PARDON, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age: 51 Address: TRAIL, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5729, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



CELIO RAZO, LEONARDO

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-16

Released: 2020-01-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #5727, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: OR’D, Bond: #5727, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: