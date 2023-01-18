Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCHWARTZ, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.