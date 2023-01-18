Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHWARTZ, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

