Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHWARTZ, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.