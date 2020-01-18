Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS

Age: 37 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BERDAR, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 28 
Address: SPOKANE, WA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-17 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ST ANGELO, MICHAEL LEE

Age: 43 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: USMS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2020-01-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court

CASILLAS, KAREN MELISSA

Age: 25 
Address: JACKSON, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age: 41 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-17 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

