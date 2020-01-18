Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERDAR, JOSHUA JAMES
Age: 28
Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ST ANGELO, MICHAEL LEE
Age: 43
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
CASILLAS, KAREN MELISSA
Age: 25
Address: JACKSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
