Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERDAR, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 28

Address: SPOKANE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ST ANGELO, MICHAEL LEE

Age: 43

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



CASILLAS, KAREN MELISSA

Age: 25

Address: JACKSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-17

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



