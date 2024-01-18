Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 67

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12111, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUSSELL, DAVID CLIFFORD

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.