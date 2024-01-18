Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 67
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12111, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUSSELL, DAVID CLIFFORD

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

