Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, LUIS ALDO

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5744, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5743, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYD, COLE AMBROSE

Age: 24

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

LITTLE WHITEMAN, JACKIE LYNN

Age: 60

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

CASSIDY, WESLEY SCOTT

Age: 24

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

ANTELOPE, ERIC SHAWN

Age: 23

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

BELL, JOSIAH JERELL

Age: 21

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANDS, TYLER ALLEN

Age: 20

Address: CHUGWATER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

YELLOWROBE, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age: 47

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANDT, JAMES FREDERICK

Age: 48

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HEREFORD, JONSON LYLE

Age: 40

Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

LITTLETHUNDER, THUNDER SKY

Age: 28

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type:Booking Date: 2020-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-19

Released: 2020-01-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Speeding in School Zones – 1 to 5 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5745, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court



