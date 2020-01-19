Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, LUIS ALDO
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5744, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5743, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOYD, COLE AMBROSE
Age: 24
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LITTLE WHITEMAN, JACKIE LYNN
Age: 60
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
CASSIDY, WESLEY SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
ANTELOPE, ERIC SHAWN
Age: 23
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BELL, JOSIAH JERELL
Age: 21
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SANDS, TYLER ALLEN
Age: 20
Address: CHUGWATER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
YELLOWROBE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age: 47
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SANDT, JAMES FREDERICK
Age: 48
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HEREFORD, JONSON LYLE
Age: 40
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LITTLETHUNDER, THUNDER SKY
Age: 28
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-19
Released: 2020-01-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Speeding in School Zones – 1 to 5 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5745, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court
