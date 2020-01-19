Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VALDEZ, LUIS ALDO

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5744, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 58 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5743, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 24 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOYD, COLE AMBROSE

Age: 24 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LITTLE WHITEMAN, JACKIE LYNN

Age: 60 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

CASSIDY, WESLEY SCOTT

Age: 24 
Address: LANDER, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

ANTELOPE, ERIC SHAWN

Age: 23 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BELL, JOSIAH JERELL

Age: 21 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANDS, TYLER ALLEN

Age: 20 
Address: CHUGWATER, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

YELLOWROBE, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age: 47 
Address: LANDER, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANDT, JAMES FREDERICK

Age: 48 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

HEREFORD, JONSON LYLE

Age: 40 
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LITTLETHUNDER, THUNDER SKY

Age: 28 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2020-01-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-19 
Released: 2020-01-19 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Speeding in School Zones – 1 to 5 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5745, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

