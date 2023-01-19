Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHEELER, JESSICA RAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10547, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court



ARMSTRONG, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-18

Released: 2023-01-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10544, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.