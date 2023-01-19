Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WHEELER, JESSICA RAE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10547, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARMSTRONG, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-18
Released: 2023-01-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10544, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.