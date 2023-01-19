Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHEELER, JESSICA RAE

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10547, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

ARMSTRONG, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-18 
Released: 2023-01-18 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10544, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

