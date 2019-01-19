Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
BROWN, CALVIN BLAKE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE
Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3646, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUTCHINSON, PATRICK
Age: 38
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
TAYLOR, SHANE
Age: 39
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
EATON, DENVER JAMES
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3645, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
BROST, KARA CHRISTEN
Age: 35
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2019-01-18
Released: 2019-01-18
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3644, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER
