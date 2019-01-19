Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

BROWN, CALVIN BLAKE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-19
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3648, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE

Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3646, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUTCHINSON, PATRICK

Age: 38
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

TAYLOR, SHANE

Age: 39
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

EATON, DENVER JAMES

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3645, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

BROST, KARA CHRISTEN

Age: 35
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2019-01-18
Released: 2019-01-18
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3644, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER

