Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHELLMAN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-01-01

Released: 2023-01-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10480, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.