Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SHELLMAN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-01-01
Released: 2023-01-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10480, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.