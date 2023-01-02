Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SHELLMAN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 40 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-01-01 
Released: 2023-01-01 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10480, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

