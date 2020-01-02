Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HANSON, NATHAN DELANO

Age: 56

Address: MERRIFIELD, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HEWITT, JOHN MARION

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5650, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STATON, STEPHANIE RANKIN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2020-01-01

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



