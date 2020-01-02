Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HANSON, NATHAN DELANO
Age: 56
Address: MERRIFIELD, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HEWITT, JOHN MARION
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2020-01-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5650, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STATON, STEPHANIE RANKIN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2020-01-01
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: