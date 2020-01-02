Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HANSON, NATHAN DELANO

Age: 56 
Address: MERRIFIELD, MN 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

HEWITT, JOHN MARION

Age: 57 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION 
Booking Date: 2020-01-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5650, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STATON, STEPHANIE RANKIN

Age: 55 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE 
Booking Date: 2020-01-01 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

