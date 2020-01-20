Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARDNER, SHADEE LEE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5748, CASH, $855, Court: OTHER



PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



