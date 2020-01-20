Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARDNER, SHADEE LEE

Age: 29 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-19 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5748, CASH, $855, Court: OTHER

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

