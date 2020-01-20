Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GARDNER, SHADEE LEE
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5748, CASH, $855, Court: OTHER
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: