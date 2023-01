Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCAFFEE, DECLAN BRANDES

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10556, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMON, FRANKIE TYRONNE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10555, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POMORIN, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact Status: PENDING, Bond: #10553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



YANTOS, MARK RANDALL

Age: 35

Address: HARVARD, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YANTOS, KATHERINE KRISTINA

Age: 37

Address: HARVARD, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10550, CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JACKSON, ADAM NASH

Age: 30

Address: ANOKA, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA, DAVID

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-19

Released: 2023-01-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10548, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



