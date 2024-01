Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARKE FIGUEROA, JORGE

Age: 45

Address: PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-18

Arresting Agency: ICE

MAYNARD, RANDY LEE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Cross Center Line Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, SIERRA MARIES

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12122, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age: 36

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Approaching or Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12120, CASH, $90, Court: OTHER



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.